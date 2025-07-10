EFCC Warns Nigerians On Rising Virtual Asset, Investment Scams

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has raised alarm over the growing threat of virtual asset and investment scams across Africa, warning that fraudsters are increasingly exploiting digital technologies to deceive unsuspecting investors.

This warning was delivered on Thursday in Ilorin, Kwara State, by the Ilorin Zonal Director of the EFCC, Mr. Daniel Isei, during a public lecture to mark the 2025 African Union Anti-Corruption Day.

The African Anti-Corruption Day, celebrated annually on July 11, aims to raise awareness on the dangers of corruption and to mobilize action to tackle it. This year’s theme centers on the evolving nature of financial crimes in the digital era.

In his address titled “Understanding Virtual Assets & Investment Scam,” Olukoyede said Africa’s anti-corruption fight is increasingly threatened by illicit financial flows, especially from money laundering and fraud involving virtual assets.

He explained that while virtual assets like cryptocurrencies and digital tokens are not inherently criminal, they are now being weaponized by cybercriminals.

“Technology is advancing rapidly, and while virtual assets were created for financial innovation, criminals are exploiting them for money laundering and fraudulent investments,” he said.

He cited recent investigations where politicians and corrupt public officials were found to be hiding illicit funds in cryptocurrency wallets to avoid detection. He also warned about the rising trend of fraudulent investment schemes promising high returns to desperate investors.

Citing the infamous CBEX scam as a case study, Olukoyede highlighted how negligence and ignorance among investors enabled the scheme’s success.

“The CBEX case revealed how failure to conduct due diligence and delay in reporting suspicious transactions led to devastating losses,” he said. “No scam succeeds without public negligence.”

Despite the increasing complexity of virtual asset fraud, he assured that the EFCC remains proactive, leveraging intelligence, training, and operational successes in combating financial crimes. He stressed the importance of public awareness and collaboration among stakeholders to curb the menace.

“Virtual asset and investment fraud are preventable. The key is education, vigilance, and timely reporting,” he added. “This forum is a crucial step forward.”

The EFCC Chairman also urged experts at the event to simplify the concept of virtual assets for the benefit of ordinary Nigerians to close the “window of ignorance” often exploited by fraudsters.

In his presentation, ACE II James Allison, Assistant Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, stressed the growing vulnerability of Nigerians to digital scams, particularly those related to cryptocurrencies and unregulated investment platforms.

Delivering a lecture titled “Understanding Virtual Assets and Investment Fraud,” Allison outlined how scammers entice victims with unrealistic returns, create fake trading websites, and disappear with investors’ money.

“Fraudsters exploit people’s limited understanding of virtual assets,” he said. “They promise unbelievable profits, operate vague or unregistered platforms, and pressure victims into rushed decisions.”

Allison cited real-life cases involving young Nigerians who lost millions of naira to Ponzi schemes disguised as crypto investment ventures. He urged the public to look out for warning signs such as guaranteed high returns, urgency to invest, absence of registration or licensing, and unclear company details.

“Before investing, conduct thorough research, verify compliance with regulators, and be wary of unsolicited offers,” he cautioned. “If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a fraud.”

The well-attended forum, held at Sinclair Hotel in Ilorin, attracted participants from civil society, youth groups, academia, the media, and security agencies. Discussions focused on addressing the threats posed by digital scams and the collective role of citizens in building a corruption-free Nigeria.