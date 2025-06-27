EFCC Vs Yahaya Bello: I Wasn’t Harassed By Kogi Ex-Gov’s Security Aides – Witness 

…Says Yahaya Bello’s name not linked to documents presented as evidence

The fourth prosecution witness in the ongoing alleged money laundering trial of the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has refuted claims by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s lawyer that he was harassed by security aides of the former governor.

Mshelia Arhyel Bata, a compliance officer with Zenith Bank, said, at the conclusion of cross-examination on Friday, that he felt the need to make the clarification on the allegation, raised by Kemi Pinheiro at the beginning of the day’s proceedings.

“My Lord, I wish to clarify the matter raised earlier before the commencement of proceedings. I was not harassed by any of the security details attached to the defendant.

“I was not harassed at all, and I felt the need to clarify this, my lord,” he stated.

The Defendant’s Counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, also called the attention of the Judge to a story on the EFCC’s website, alleging that the Commission’s witness was harassed.

He also said the EFCC misrepresented the facts of the previous day’s court proceedings.

Responding, Pinheiro said he would call the attention of the EFCC office to the matter.

The witness, during cross-examination by Joseph Daudu, SAN, the Defendant’s Counsel, also comfirmed that the former governor was neither a signatory to nor connected with any of the accounts presented as evidence.

He admitted that, going through Exhibit 22A, from pages 24 to 413, Yahaya Bello was not also listed on any of the documents as a beneficiary of any transaction.

“I am here to speak on the documents before me. From the document, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello’s name did not feature in any description or as beneficiary in any transaction in the documents before me,” he confirmed.

The compliance officer had earlier mentioned the signatories on the accounts managed for the Kogi State Government House Administration and also comfirmed letters that introduced those who replaced some key officials along the line.

The prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, objected, saying that the Defendant’s counsel should restrict his question to the document and not ask the witness who benefitted.

“The witness is not an expert of law,” he argued. But the witness, as an expert, knows what to say,” Justice Nwite responded.

The witness had earlier explained that he supervises a cluster of 13 branches within Abuja and other places like Gwagwalada, University of Abuja, Ahmadu Bello way, Baze University, Garki, and Garki Ultra Modern Market, among others.

He also admitted that his clusters did not extend beyond the Federal Capital Territory.

The witness was earlier told to identify the signatories to the accounts and their designations, considering the documents tendered as evidence.

He mentioned the names, ranging from the Permanent Secretary to the Chief Accountant, and accountant.

On the issue of harassment, the EFCC’s lawyer had raised an observation that the witness was harassed by one of the security details attached to the defendant.

The Defendant’s counsel doubted the claim, noting that he had always known his client to be a man of peace.

He, however, assured the court that he would investigate the allegation and report back accordingly.

The judge thereafter urged the defendant’s counsel to thoroughly investigate the matter.

However, at the close of cross-examination, the prosecution witness sought the court’s permission to address the allegation made earlier.

The defendant’s counsel commended the witness for his honesty and integrity in coming forward to clarify the situation.

He then informed the court about the application for the retrieval of the Defendant’s travel documents.

But the prosecution said they had filed a counter-affidavit to the application, arguing that the application was technically incompetent.

Pinherio said the same application was filed at the FCT High Court, adding that it was an abuse of court process.

Daudu, SAN, said the prosecution was the one guilty of abuse of court process.

“We were served with the counter affidavit yesterday and we, overnight, filed a further affidavit to the complainant’s counter affidavit with two exhibits as well.

“My lord, the substance of the application is for the release of his international passport in line with the conditions for the bail that if he needs, he has to apply to court.

“He has medical needs to attend to during the period of the vacation. After eight years of not traveling, he needs to attend to certain aspects of his health,” Daudu, SAN said.

The judge adjourned to July 3 and 4 for continuation of trial and July 21 for ruling on the application to travel.

Justice Nwite had, on Thursday, rejected a move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to ‘cross-examine’ its third witness in the ongoing alleged money laundering case against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The witness, Nicholas Ojehomon, Chief Executive Officer of Efab Property Limited, had, at a previous hearing, said there was no wired transfer of fees from the Kogi State Government or any of the local Governments in the state to the account of the American school.