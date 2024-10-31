EFCC Vs Yahaya Bello: Court Adjourns To January 21 For Ruling Or Arraignment

Share

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday adjourned hearing in the money laundering case against the immediate past Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello,by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) till January 21, 2025.

At the resumed hearing, counsel for the EFCC Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) told Justice Emeka Nwite that he had two witnesses already in court.

He said his first application was to formally apply that the court should enter a plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendant, even in his absence.

Pinheiro, in defending his application to enter a plea of not guilty for the defendant, said: “The right to plead guilty or not guilty is a right that can be waived by the defendant.

Michael Adoyi, who appeared for the defendant, however kicked against this, saying that the Prosecution’s application was made contrary to a subsisting order of the judge.

Adoyi argued that the court, in a criminal trial, is immune and distint from the prosecution. Citing Supreme Court’s verdicts on similar matters, he said:

“The application made by learned senior counsel for the complainant this morning is a dangerous invitation to this honourable court to aid the prosecution in the performance of its duty of presenting the defendant before the court for arraignment and subsequent trial.” He argued that civil proceeding was different from criminal proceeding.

