March 6, 2025
March 6, 2025
EFCC Vs EeZee Tee: Court Halts Arraignment, Adjourns Case To May 14

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has halted the arraignment of gospel music executive, Ezekiel Onyedikachi, popularly known as EeZee Tee, in the case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on behalf of Mercy Chinwo.

During Thursday’s court session, the presiding judge, Justice Alexander Owoeye stated that he could not proceed with the case due to an administrative procedure, leading to an adjournment until May 14, 2025.

EeZee Tee was present in court as the proceedings unfolded. The case, which has drawn public interest, stems from financial and contractual disputes, but EeZee Tee has maintained his innocence, with his legal team expressing confidence in a favorable outcome.

With the adjournment, all parties now await the next stage of proceedings. More details to follow as the case develops.

