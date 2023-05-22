EFCC Vs. Ali Bello: Court Adjourns Hearing To July 

The Federal High Court has adjourned till July 4, 2023, for the continuation of the hearing in the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Ali Bello and another.

At the resumed hearing of the matter: “FRN Vs. Ali Bello & Anor”, on Monday, Justice J. K. Omotosho held that he would be minded to adjourn the matter rather than have the witness testify halfway and return for cross-examination.

Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, represented the EFCC while Z.E. Abbass Esq represented Ali Bello and Daud Suleiman.

Z.E. Abbass had informed the Court that he was ready for trial but that it was only to the extent of the Examination-in-Chief of the Witness.

Justice Omotosho stated that he was not willing to do a piecemeal hearing and would rather take the Examination-in-Chief and proceed to cross-examination on the same date.

The court upon the agreement of Counsel subsequently adjourned till 4th July 2023 for the continuation of trial.