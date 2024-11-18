EFCC Vows To Insulate Insurance Sector From Rogue Activities

Share

To ensure a properly managed insurance sector devoid of fraud or any other financial crime, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has vowed to take special interest in the activities of the operators.

Making the declaration last week during a courtesy visit to the Commission by the management of National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Chairman, EFCC, Mr. Olu Olukoyede, assured NAICOM of EFCC’s full support in the ongoing effort to strengthen and sanitise the sector, preventing financial crimes and ensuring protection of policyholder’s interests and rights.

He stated that that the insurance sector had great potential for growth, looking at other countries where the sector drives their economy.

The EFCC chairman pledged to support financial regulators in monitoring regulated entities and investigating financial crimes.

While emphasising EFCC’s commitment to sanitising insurance industry through robust enforcement of financial laws and regulations, Olukoyede stated that the anti-graft agency aimed to insulate the insurance sector from rogue activities, ensuring stability and sanity.

To achieve this, he promised to bolster the department overseeing banking and insurance activities, giving special attention to the insurance sector.

Earlier in his address to the EFCC boss, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, who led the team to the headquarters of EFCC, highlighted the mandate and core functions of NAICOM, which include regulating, supervising and developing the insurance industry in Nigeria, as well as acting as adviser to the Federal Government on all insurance related matters and more importantly ensuring the protection of policyholders, and public interest.

He further stated that the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration and partnership between NAICOM and the EFCC as agencies of the Federal Government, especially in combating money laundering, fraud and other financial crimes that are affecting the growth of the insurance sector.

He expressed confidence and optimism that the new leadership of the EFCC under Mr. Olukoyede would continue to provide necessary support to NAICOM to continue to strengthen and sanitise the Nigerian insurance industry.

The meeting agreed that strengthening the partnership between NAICOM and EFCC was a crucial step towards creating a more secure and stable insurance sector in Nigeria.

