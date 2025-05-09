EFCC Vows To Act On Petition Against Matawalle

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, vowed to conclude its investigation into corruption allegations involving the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

This commitment was made by the Acting Director of Security at the EFCC, Idowu Adedeji, who received a petition from protesters at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Adedeji stated, “We have received your petition and we will submit it accordingly.”

The protestors, members of the All Progressives Congress Young Leaders Alliance (APC-YLA), gathered at the EFCC headquarters on Friday, demanding the swift processing of the petition submitted against the former governor of Zamfara State.

The Convener of the protest, Mohammed Ireji, expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in investigating the allegations against Matawalle.

He said, “We are here today to formally request the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reopen the investigation into the corruption allegations against Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence.”

Ireji reminded the EFCC of several petitions that had been submitted against Matawalle, including one from the APC Akida Forum on May 3rd, 2024, and a follow-up on September 30th, 2024.

He urged the Commission to expedite its investigation into the former governor.

“We have praised the EFCC’s leadership for its fight against corruption without bias, including swift actions taken against former ministers and governors like Betta Edu and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. The Commission has also made significant arrests, including that of former Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State,” he added.

Ireji emphasized that if former governors and ministers were held accountable, there should be no reason to shield Matawalle from investigation now that he is no longer in office.

He urged the EFCC to continue its work without fear or favor.

