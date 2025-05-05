Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday said that the arrest of social media influencer, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, was carried out over multiple petitions submitted to its agency.

Speaking to BBC News Pidgin, the anti-graft agency, through its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, stated that VeryDarkMan was taken into custody following complaints from several petitioners on the allegation of cyberstalking.

READ ALSO

When asked if the case was connected to Guaranty Trust Bank, Oyewale noted that the petitions were from different individuals and the agency owed them a duty of protection.

He said, “We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners. “We will release him when he meets the bail conditions and we will take the case to court as soon as possible; we are law-abiding.”

Share