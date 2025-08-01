EFCC Urges Corps Members To Champion Anti-Corruption Crusade

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged members of the NYSC/EFCC Community Development Service (CDS) Group to be active partners in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The Head, Public Affairs Department of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the anti-graft agency, Ayodele Babatunde, gave the charge while addressing a group of about 70 corps members at a sensitisation meeting held at the Conference Hall of the Kwara State Ministry of Environment, Ilorin.

Babatunde reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the EFCC to youth development and inclusion in the fight against corruption, describing the youths as the heartbeat of the nation and vital allies in the fight against corruption.

He emphasised the critical roles youths, especially National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, can play in promoting integrity, accountability, and transparency in their places of primary assignment and the wider society.

“As young graduates and future leaders, you are in a strategic position to drive the message of integrity and to stand as ambassadors of the anti-corruption campaign. The fight against corruption is not for EFCC alone, it requires the collective effort of all well-meaning Nigerians, especially the youth,” Babatunde said.

He highlighted various forms of corruption, including bribery, misuse of public office, cybercrime, and embezzlement, while urging corps members to report suspicious activities through appropriate channels such as the EFCC’s Eagle Eye App. He also encouraged them to leverage their platforms to educate others about the consequences of corruption and the benefits of a corruption-free society.

The interactive session featured questions from corps members on how they can actively contribute to the EFCC’s anti-corruption initiatives. Babatunde responded by reiterating the Commission’s readiness to support the NYSC/EFCC CDS Group through continuous engagement, enlightenment campaigns, and collaborative community projects aimed at promoting transparency and national development.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment from the corps members to uphold ethical standards and act as integrity ambassadors throughout their service year and beyond.