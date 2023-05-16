EFCC: Two Officers Suspended, Facing Culpable Homicide Charge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the suspension of two of its Sokoto zonal command officers over offences bordering on alleged culpable homicide (murder), and criminal conspiracy.

Specifically, the anti-graft agency said the criminal suspects, Assistant Superintendent, Apata Odunayo, and Inspector of Ogbuji Tochukwu, are standing trial before a Magistrate court over the death of another personnel, Abel Dickson.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure on Tuesday, at a press briefing held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The spokesperson explained that the deceased officer, who died on May 7, was allegedly involved in a “scuffle” with the accused persons, arising from a disagreement over a suspect’s exhibits.

He said: “We have invited you… to brief you about an unfortunate incident that happened at our Sokoto Zonal Command, which is suspected to have led to the death of one of our young officers, Inspector of the EFCC, Abel Isah Dickson.

“The officer passed away on May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu DanFodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto where he was receiving treatment for injuries he sustained, two days earlier, in a scuffle with two other staff: Assistant Superintendent of EFCC, Apata Oluwaseun Odunayo and Inspector of EFCC, Ogbuji Titu Tochukwu.

“They had disagreed over procedures for the custody of items belonging to a suspect in detention, leading to a fight, a conduct which the Commission frowns at.

“The two officers with whom he had a disagreement have been suspended by the Commission and handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The latest information is that a two count holding charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide has been filed against them at a Chief Magistrate Court, Gwiwa in Sokoto.”.

Uwujaren noted that both offences are punishable under Sections 60 and 191 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law, 2019.

He continued: “Without prejudice to the Police investigation, they will, in addition, face further disciplinary measures in line with the Commission’s staff regulation.

“The Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa is saddened by the incident and has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He has, in addition, assured that the Commission will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those implicated in the death of the officer are brought to justice.

“He equally warned staff of the Commission to ensure that their conduct at all times is moderated by the established code of behaviour as no act of indiscipline would be tolerated.

The remains of the late officer were interred on Saturday, May 13, in Jos, the Plateau State capital.