EFCC Triumphs As Court Jails Oil Marketers

In a significant victory against corruption in Nigeria’s oil sector, the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja sentenced two oil marketers, Mamman Nasir Ali and Christian Taylor, to 14 years imprisonment each for their involvement in a ₦2.2 billion oil subsidy fraud.

Justice Mojisola Dada delivered the sentence following the conviction of the duo on an amended 57-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The oil marketers were re-arraigned alongside their company, Nasaman Oil Services Limited, on March 26, 2025, after new evidence came to light.

Charges against them included conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, obtaining money under false pretence, forgery, and use of false documents.

According to the EFCC, the convicts fraudulently obtained ₦2.2 billion from the Federal Government on or about September 9, 2011, under the now-defunct petroleum subsidy scheme.

The anti-graft agency revealed that the fraud involved forged documents, including a falsified “Gasoline Analysis” report for MT Overseas Limar, allegedly issued by Saybolt Concremat.

In her judgment, Justice Dada held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, noting that the defendants’ actions not only defrauded the government but also undermined public trust in the subsidy programme.

The court further ordered the forfeiture of assets and bank accounts linked to the fraud and issued arrest warrants for Oluwaseun Ogunbambo and Olabisi Abdul Afeez, who remain at large.

