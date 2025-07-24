EFCC To Students: Corruption Kills Dreams

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to grooming a new generation of Nigerians anchored on integrity, discipline, and accountability.

This was emphasized during a Career Day programme at Nobel Enterprise and Technology School, Fate-Tanke, Ilorin, where the Commission addressed pupils.

Speaking on behalf of the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the Head of Public Affairs at the Ilorin Zonal Directorate, Ayodele Babatunde, delivered a lecture titled “Integrity Pays, Corruption Kills Dreams!” He described integrity as the most valuable asset anyone can possess and warned that corruption not only hinders national development but also destroys personal destinies.

“A young person who cheats, lies, or steals may think they are smart, but the truth is, they are killing their own dreams,” Babatunde told the pupils.

He urged them to uphold honesty in their studies and everyday life, stressing that small acts of cheating or cutting corners are early signs of corruption.

“Corruption doesn’t start in public office. It begins with little compromises, copying during exams, lying to parents, falsifying results, or refusing to do what is right. These habits, if unchecked, grow into larger problems in the future,” he added.

Babatunde encouraged the students to resist peer pressure and always choose integrity over shortcuts, emphasizing that integrity is the foundation of every great nation.

He also called on parents and teachers to be more intentional about mentoring, saying children are shaped by what they see and hear at home and in school.

“Every child is a reflection of the society that raised them. Parents must stop glorifying fraudsters or celebrating ill-gotten wealth. Teachers must reward hard work and discipline. Together, we must uphold values of honesty, contentment, and patriotism,” he said.

The event featured a parade of students dressed in various professional uniforms, including EFCC operatives, with many expressing interest in joining the anti-graft agency in the future. It ended with an inspiring chant of the EFCC slogan: “Integrity Pays, Corruption Kills Dreams!”, a powerful reminder that the fight against corruption must begin with the young and be embraced by all.