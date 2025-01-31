EFCC To Probe Auction Complaints, Pledges Fairness

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has pledged to review complaints against auctioneers, following the recent public auction of forfeited vehicles conducted by accredited auctioneers on its behalf.

Its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, stated this in a statement yesterday in Abuja, assuring that no one would be short-changed in the process.

Oyewale explained that the commission was currently awaiting the auctioneers’ report, adding that genuine complaints from members of the public would be reviewed to ensure that ‘‘no one is short-changed in the exercise”.

He expressed the commission’s concern over reports of negative experiences from some Nigerians who participated in the auction.

“Among the complaints received by the Commission were the inability of some citizens to access the websites of the auctioneers, being shut out from the platforms after submitting bids, and outrageous bid prices, among others.

“Relevant departments of the commission monitored the exercise and can confirm that there were glitches. “This observation was communicated to the auctioneers for remedial action.

“The commission, however, could not directly intervene while the exercise was ongoing because the process had been assigned to duly accredited and licensed auctioneers. “This is in line with the provisions of Sections 4(a)(b) of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022, and Section 55 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: