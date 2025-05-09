EFCC To POS Operators: Be Guided By CBN’s Rules, Regulations

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a fresh warning to Point of Sale (PoS) operators across the country, urging the operators to ensure they are guided by the rules and regulations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the commission, all PoS operators in Nigeria need to take the issue of Know Your Customer (KYC) seriously.

Acting Director, Kaduna Zonal Directorate, Bawa Kaltungo, gave the advice during a meeting with operators under the umbrella of the Association of Mobile and Bank Agents of Nigeria (AMBAN) led by the chairman, Mohammed Bala.

Speaking on behalf of Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the EFCC, Kaltungo commended the association for organising such an engagement.

He also called for their collaboration with the EFCC in the fight against money laundering and other financial crimes.

Kultango urged all the operators to ensure they get acquainted with the laws and guidelines of the CBN in relation to their line of business.

