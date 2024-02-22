EFCC To Partner NANS Proposal In Fighting Crime

…Collaboration will ensure the protection of students from harassment – NANS

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has acceded to a proposal by the National leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) as a way to curb cybercrime, promote ethical conduct among youths, and protect students against harassment from security and anti-graft agents.

The Edo State Joint Campus Council of NANS, Led by its Chairman, Comrade Ehis Daniel Omuokhonlen paid a courtesy visit to the Benin City zonal command of the EFCC, during which they proposed a partnership between the students’ body and the anti-corruption agency.

The body noted that the primary aim of the partnership is to promote the protection of students’ rights, particularly in instances where they may be unfairly targeted or harmed during anti-graft operations.

According to a statement signed by its chairman, EDO JCC of NANS, Omuokhonlen, the collaborative partnership between the NANS JCC and the anti-graft body highlights his Council’s commitment to promoting the welfare and rights of students.

“It centres around Students’ Rights Protection, Capacity Building and Awareness Education, Collaborative Investigations, Policy Dialogue and Advocacy, and Recruitment and Career Opportunities.” the statement read in part.

Speaking further about the visit, the NANS Chairman said, “Our visit to the EFCC zonal office signifies our commitment to strengthening relationships and engaging key stakeholders in our advocacy for the protection of students’ rights.

“We believe that by prioritising the protection of students’ rights, we can prevent the wrongful arrest and detention of innocent students, and equally address systemic issues contributing to financial crimes within the students’ community.”

Under Capacity Building and Awareness Education, for instance, the NANS JCC and EFCC will organise joint awareness campaigns and educational programs to educate students about the dangers of financial crimes and related vices and promote ethical behaviour. It aims at providing the students with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to make informed decisions and enhance students’ understanding of financial literacy, integrity, and ethics.

For the Recruitment and Career Opportunities, students will be provided with opportunities for recruitment and career development with the EFCC. As a trusted intermediary, NANS JCC will serve as a link to recommend students who have studied courses related to EFCC operations for Internship, Industrial Training (IT), or Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) placements, including job opportunities for fresh graduates interested in pursuing careers in law enforcement and anti-corruption efforts.

According to the NANS Chairman, “By providing students with access to internships and employment opportunities, we can empower them to contribute positively to society and pursue meaningful careers in alignment with EFCC’s mission. We also believe that by prioritising students’ rights protection and working together with EFCC, we can create a safer and more ethical environment for students in Edo State.”

Also as contained in the statement, while responding, the visibly elated EFCC Benin zonal commander, ACE I. K. Idagu, described the visit as “unique and timely”, saying, ‘the EFCC will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the fight against corruption, while welcoming the proposal for collaboration with an assurance that the anti-graft agency will continue to protect the rights of students.

He urged the students, as leaders of tomorrow, to be good ambassadors of their home and their country by striving to be above board in character and conduct at all times, stressing that “the role of the youths is fundamental to winning the fight against corruption as the future of the country lies in their hands.”

Idagu assured the delegation that the EFCC would render all assistance permissible by law for them to realise their set goals, expressing the resolve of the zonal command under his watch to work with student bodies in fighting corruption in schools and campuses and with a declaration that “the task of fighting corruption requires collaborative efforts.”

The NANS JCC’s visit came on the heels of the raiding of some off-campus hostels at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State, where some students of the school were arrested by operatives of the EFCC. However, a joint effort by the Edo NANS Chairman and Ondo Comrades saw the release of the students.

Those on the NANS JCC visitation team included the Vice Chairman, Comrade Obayagbona Endurance; Assistant Secretary General, Comrade Yakubu Peter Odion; Director of Welfare, Comrade Calistus Azegbeobor; Director of Action and Mobilization, Comrade Onyeoghani Godstime, among other elected leaders of the students union.