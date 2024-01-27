EFCC to Court: How Man Defrauded Victim N19M Over Land Purchase

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has informed Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, that a man, Murtala Adebayo, allegedly defrauded one Mr Gafar Ademolake to the tune of N19m under the pretext of procuring him 21 plots of land, a representation he knew to be false.

The accusation is contained in a charge designated ID/22690c/23 slammed against the Defendant by the anti-graft agency. The three-count charge hinges on obtaining money by false pretence. Meanwhile, the anticipated arraignment of the Defendant was frustrated owing to Adebayo’s failure to appear before the court.

In its argument before the court, the anti-graft agency, through its counsel, Mr B.M. Isa informed Justice Dada that the Defendant, who has been on admin- istrative bail, was informed to appear in court but failed to do so. Isa, said, “The EFCC will do what is necessary to apprehend the defendant and bring him to court.” Consequently, Justice Dada adjourned the case until further notice.