EFCC To Court: Emefiele Received $17.1m In Cash Through Aide

Share

An investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday told the Ikeja Special Offences Court that former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, allegedly received a total of $17.1 million in cash through his aide over a period of three years.

Testifying before Justice Rahman Oshodi, Assistant Commandant Alvan Gurumnaan stated that Mr. Monday Osazuwa, a close aide to Emefiele, collected the money from a businessman at an address on Victoria Island between September 2020 and June 2023.

“The total money given is $17,100,000. Mr. Osazuwa collected these sums in various tranches and delivered them to Mr. Godwin Emefiele at his Ikoyi residence,” Gurumnaan told the court.

He also revealed that part of the funds was handed over to Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile, on the instruction of the former CBN governor.

The EFCC investigator, who joined the agency in 2008, said the transaction trail emerged during an intelligence-led investigation into alleged procurement fraud and abuse of office during Emefiele’s tenure.

As part of the probe, the EFCC issued document requests and summoned top officials from key CBN departments, including Financial Markets, Legal, Currency Operations, Trade and Exchange, Banking Supervision, and Human Resources.

Gurumnaan disclosed that another key figure in the investigation, Eric Odoh—a former personal assistant to Emefiele—fled the country amid the probe. “We traced him to the UK, Canada, and other countries, but all efforts to locate him have been futile,” he said.

Also testifying was Mr. John Adetola, who served as Emefiele’s executive assistant. He told the court that he once collected $400,000 in 2018 on behalf of the former CBN governor, allegedly on the instruction of Eric Odoh sent via WhatsApp. The cash was delivered by one Mr. John Ayoh.

During cross-examination by defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), Adetola admitted that he did not document the transaction nor retain records of the WhatsApp message. He also confirmed that he is not facing prosecution and was not granted immunity for his testimony.

Adetola said he spent 11 days in EFCC custody but was never confronted with either Emefiele or Ayoh during interrogation.

Emefiele and Omoile are currently standing trial on a 26-count charge bordering on abuse of office and fraudulent transactions amounting to $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the trial to October 7, 8, and 9, 2025, for continuation.

Share