EFCC To Arraign Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested At OOPL Pool Party

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Friday, August 15, 2025, arraign 23 suspected internet fraudsters before Justice D. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The suspects are among 93 individuals arrested during a sting operation at a hotel within the precincts of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to the EFCC, the operation followed credible intelligence linking the individuals to offences including impersonation, identity theft, and internet fraud.

Investigations revealed that the group was attending a pool party to celebrate their alleged criminal exploits.

Originally planned for two other locations, the event was moved to the OOPL hotel in a bid to evade EFCC operatives.

The anti-graft agency clarified that the former president’s facility was not a target of the operation, as the focus was solely on the suspects.

EFCC further disclosed that most of those arrested have confessed to participating in internet-related crimes, and their arraignment will be conducted in batches, with additional suspects set to face charges in the coming days.

The commission reiterated its commitment to intensifying its crackdown on cybercrime across Nigeria, warning that no location or social gathering provides immunity from lawful arrest.