The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced its intention to appeal the acquittal of former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, who was discharged on Wednesday by the Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N6.9 billion fraud.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke delivered the ruling at the Ikoyi Division of the court, clearing Fayose and his company, Spotless Investment Limited, of all 11 counts bordering on money laundering and theft.

The case, which has spanned several years, stemmed from accusations that the former governor misappropriated public funds during his time in office.

Fayose was re-arraigned on July 2, 2019, and faced charges alleging criminal diversion and laundering of N6.9 billion, funds the EFCC claimed were sourced from the Office of the National Security Adviser under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

In response to the court’s decision, the EFCC issued a statement confirming that it is currently reviewing the judgment and has commenced the process of filing an appeal. “The Commission wishes to state that it is already studying the ruling and preparing for an appeal,” the agency said, adding that it remains committed to the rule of law and the diligent prosecution of corruption-related cases.

The ruling has sparked public interest, given Fayose’s political prominence and the scale of the alleged fraud. While his legal team has welcomed the acquittal, the EFCC’s decision to pursue an appeal signals that the case may not yet be over.

Legal analysts expect the appeal process to reignite debates around the strength of prosecutorial investigations, the role of political influence in high-profile corruption cases, and the broader implications for Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts.