EFCC Tasks CSOs On Grassroots Anti-Graft Campaigns

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede has called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) across the country to join the Commission in driving its anti-corruption campaigns to the grassroots.

Olukoyede made the call on Thursday, November 30 in a statement issued in Abuja by the EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewole.

Speaking at a one-day engagement parley between the EFCC and CSOs drawn from Kebbi, Zamfara, and Sokoto States, the EFCC Chairman noted that the CSOs’ were closer to the citizens to spread the message of anti-corruption to the grassroots.

According to him, engagement with CSOs had become imperative in the quest of the EFCC to build synergy with different interest groups and the success story of the commission cannot be told without the support and partnership of CSOs.

“In view of the foregoing, I assure you that greater vigour and impetus will be added to this symbiotic relationship.

“The EFCC will also be relying on you now more than ever to help in galvanizing and sustaining goodwill between us and the public we serve,” he stated.

The EFCC boss who spoke through the Sokoto Zonal Commander, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Aliyu Yunusa added that the participants have the advantage of using local dialects in preaching against the ills of corruption.

“Criticise us constructively because the EFCC is one of the most tasked, professional agencies in Nigeria today,” he said.