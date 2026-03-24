EFCC Takes Over Malami’s Maitama House

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday took over the Maitama residence of the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

A member of Malami’s household, Hon. Shehu Koko, however, told journalists that the anti-graft agency did not present any valid court order.

“The personnel of the EFCC, as you have seen, were fully kitted and fully armed. They said they were instructed to come and take over the property of former minister, Abubakar Malami, without any valid court order, and he said okay, he has given them the go-ahead to do that.

“Yesterday, they went and marked the houses, but as of this morning, it is this property they came to take over. They came from authority, and you can’t fight authority.

“It’s still a political persecution. That’s how we look at it, we as politicians.

“Malami just came to the house to deal with them for some hours, and they said they want to take over, and he said okay, then he left. He said they should take over. That’s what he said.

“Despite all this, Malami is in a good state of mind; he is very active, he is fine, and he is courageous; nothing can shake him,” Koko stated.

He further disclosed that Malami, who was around at the time, chose to step out quietly to avoid causing a scene with the officials.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had in January, granted an interim forfeiture order of 57 properties believed to be proceeds of illicit activities allegedly belonging to former Attorney-General and two of his sons, Abdulaziz and Abiru Rahman Malami.

One of the properties located at No. 2 Koranakh Close, off Amazon Street in Maitama, was taken over by about 30 stern-looking security officers and EFCC operatives, who barricaded the house, preventing people, including family members of the Malami family, from entering the residence.

Journalists were told that the operatives who came in five buses were led by one Folarin Sunday Dare.