EFCC Summons Okoya’s Sons Over Alleged Naira Abuse

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned Subomi and Wahab Okoya, sons of billionaire industrialist, Razaq Okoya, for questioning over alleged naira abuse.

The two brothers are expected to appear at the EFCC Lagos office on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, by 10 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2025.

This follows a viral video showing the Okoya brothers spraying naira notes during a promotional activity for a new song.

A police officer, also seen holding wads of cash in the video, has been arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for unethical conduct.

According to the letter of invitation signed by Michael Wetkas, Acting Director of the Lagos Directorate, the invitation is in line with Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007, which criminalizes the abuse of the national currency.

READ ALSO:

The anti-graft agnecy reiterated its commitment to upholding the law and preserving the integrity of the naira.

Muyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force has earlier confirmed the detained officer would face disciplinary action.

The incident has aroused public outrage and renewed calls for stricter enforcement of naira abuse laws, particularly against high-profile individuals.

In 2024, the EFCC ramped up its efforts to curb naira abuse, prosecuting notable figures such as Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

The Okoya brothers’ case is the latest in a series of high-profile incidents aimed at reinforcing the equal application of the law.

Authorities have pledged to maintain the naira’s sanctity while addressing violations across all levels of society.

Share

Please follow and like us: