April 15, 2025
EFCC Summons Odumodublvck Over N23.5m Payment

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck has reportedly been summoned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a N23.5 million payment.

New Telegraph gathered that in a report released by an investigative journalist, Stella Dimokorkorus revealed that the reaper is scheduled to appear before EFCC on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Benin City, Edo State.

According to her, the summon stems from his failure to perform at an empowerment program in Asaba after receiving ₦23.5 million, yet he performed at another event the same day.

Stella Dimokorkorus revealed that Odumodublvck charged ₦47 million for the event in the East and was paid 50% of the requested fee prior to the performance.

She further alleged that Odumodublvck plans to repay the money in installments, with the event owner also scheduled to appear before the EFCC.

