EFCC Staff Found Dead On Lagos Street

One of the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) identified as Sylvanus, was on Monday found dead on Lagos street.

According to a video obtained by New Telegraph, the cause of his death remains shrouded in mystery at the time of this report.

The footage shows concerned residents gathering around Sylvanus’s lifeless body, examining his personal belongings in an effort to determine his identity and inform either his family or his place of work.

The incident has raised questions about the circumstances leading to his untimely demise.

However, the anti-graft agency authorities are yet to release an official statement on the matter.

