EFCC Solicits Media Partnership To Fight Real Estate Scam, Internet Fraud In A’Ibom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has decried the rising cases of real estate and internet fraud in Akwa Ibom State as worrisome.

Addressing a workshop for journalists in Uyo Akwa Ibom State on “Effective Reporting of Economic and Financial Crimes,” the Zonal Commander Assistant Commander Bawa Hamidu Saidu who called on the media to beam its searchlight on sharp practices promised that his organisation is working around the clock to tame the menace.

He said only a collective fight against financial and economic crimes would effectively check the situation.

The zonal commander regretted that some persons in the past had impersonated EFCC officials to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, urging caution by Nigerians.

“The rising incidences of real estate and internet-related cases have become worrisome. The real estate sector has been identified as a strong money laundering practice in Nigeria. But, the intervention of the EFCC has made the issue of cybercrime to be reduced.” The Zonal Commander said.

In the same vein, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has encouraged Journalists not to be limited by the bureaucratic bottlenecks in their media outfits but should explore the opportunities in social media to expose the hidden and factual issues of interest in society.

Assistant Director, Media & Publicity Unit, EFCC Dele Oyewale gave the advice in his paper tagged, “Media Investigative Journalism and Nigeria’s Fight Against Money Laundering”

Oyewale regretted that investigative reporting of money laundering and other financial crimes is minimal in Nigeria and urged journalists to up their ante in that regard so as to rid the society of corruption.

He also called for synergy between the EFCC and the Media saying that Investigative journalists should provide a strong lead for the Anti-graft agency to work upon.

According to him, “Investigative reporting in Nigeria is minimal. Corruption reporting, drug trafficking, social injustice, environmental pollution, justice miscarriage, and crime reporting are scarcely investigative.

“Journalists should use social media opportunities for investigative journalism and show stringer professional commitment.”