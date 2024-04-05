EFCC Slams Money Laundering, Naira Mutilation Charge Against Bobrisky

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, instituted a six-count money laundering and naira mutilation charge against cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye (Bobrisky). The criminal charge was instituted before the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi. It would be recalled that Bobrisky was arrested by the anti graft agency in connection with the offence on Wednesday. In the charge designated FHC/ l/244c/2024, Bobrisky was specifically alleged to have committed the offence on March 24, at Circle Mall, Jakande, in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The commission particularly alleged that the defendant tampered with the cumulative sum of N400,000 while dancing during a social event, by spraying the same in various tranches. The anti-graft agency equally alleged that the defendant trading under the name and style of BobExpress between September 1, 2021 and April 4, also failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, a declaration of the activities of his company. Within the said period, the commission posited that the sum of N128 million was paid into the company’s account.

The EFCC further alleged that within the same period, Bobrisky failed to submit a declaration to the unit of his company, where the sum of N53 million was paid. The offence, according to the EFCC contravenes the provision of Sections 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007, and 19 of the Money Laundering Act 2022. All things being equal, Bobrisky is expected to be arraigned today. The anti-graft agency had earlier through its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, announced that arrest of the cross dresser in Lagos, adding that he will in no distant time be charged to court over his alleged involvement in the abuse of the naira.

“He (Bobrisky) was arrested Wednesday night in Lagos,” the anti-graft agency official said. “He has been detained at our Lagos Office and will be charged to court.” Bobrisky has been in the news for various controversial reasons including winning the “Best Dressed Female” Award at a movie premiere on March 25, 2024, a development that irked many entertainers. Amid the social outrage, Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said there is no provision in the law suggesting that crossdressers in Nigeria should be arrested.

“I have not read anywhere that cross-dressing is an offence in Nigeria,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on April 2, 2024. “Let us be reasonable, you cannot arrest somebody you want to prosecute without having credible evidence and as such, crossdressing is not yet a crime in Nigeria.” Oyewale however added that, “Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have commenced investigation of Idris Okuneye, a.k.a. Bobrisky, for allegedly spraying Naira notes.