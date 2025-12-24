EFCC Slams 16-Count Money Laundering Charge Against Malami, Son

…listed 10 Witnesses to testify against the defendants

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has slammed a 16-count money laundering charge to the tune of N9 billion against former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), his son, Abdulaziz Malami, and an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Limited, Hajia Bashir Asabe.

The charge dated Tuesday, December 23, 2025, was filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants used part of the said money to acquire luxury properties in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and other locations.

Malami is expected to account for about 30 houses valued at N212.8 billion, most of which were acquired during his eight-year tenure as AGF from 2015 to 2023 under the government of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

The prosecution equally alleged that between July 2022 and June 2025, Malami and his son allegedly used Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited to conceal over N1 billion in a Sterling Bank account.

It also alleged that between September 2020 and February 2021, the defendants used the same company to launder over N600 million, and in March 2021, they retained N600 million as cash collateral for a loan granted to Rayhaan Hotels Ltd, despite knowing it was proceeds of unlawful activity.

The prosecution further alleged that in November 2022, the defendants used Rahamaniyya Properties Limited to conceal N500 million paid for a luxury duplex at Amazon Street, Maitama, Abuja.

Between November 2022 and September 2024, they allegedly disguised over N1 billion through Meethaq Hotels Ltd accounts, while from November 2022 to October 2025, they allegedly took control of N1.36 billion through the same company.

The charge further alleged that between November and December 2018, the trio concealed N700 million paid for a property at No. 3 Onitsha Crescent, Garki, Abuja, and between September and December 2020, they concealed N850 million for a property at Plot 683, Jabi District, Abuja.

In February 2018, they allegedly acquired No. 3 Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja, for N430 million, and in the same month concealed N210 million for No. 3130, Cadastral Zone A04, Asokoro, Abuja.

Between March and June 2021, they allegedly concealed N325 million for No. 1241B, Asokoro District, and between November 2015 and January 2016, they allegedly concealed N120 million for No. 27 Efab Estate, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

In November 2022, they allegedly conspired to conceal N500 million for the luxury duplex at Amazon Street, Maitama.

Between December 2016 and April 2022, they allegedly conspired to acquire additional landed properties for Malami using illicit funds.

Between June 2023 and January 2023, they allegedly concealed N537 million used to purchase properties at Babbi Street (BUA Estate, Abuja), a bungalow in Brinin-Kebbi, and commercial assets on Ahmadu Bello Way, Kano.

Finally, between October 2018 and December 2021, they allegedly concealed N415 million for multiple properties, including Gwarimpa, Ipent 7 Estate in Abuja, and commercial assets in Kano.

The prosecution team is led by Jibrin Okutepa SAN and Ekene Iheanacho SAN, supported by 14 other lawyers, with ten witnesses pre-listed for the trial.

The Court is yet to fix a date for arraignment.