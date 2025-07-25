New Telegraph

July 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. EFCC Seeks Stronger…

EFCC Seeks Stronger Stakeholders’ Collaboration Against Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Ola Olukoyede yesterday called for stronger collaborations with Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professionals (DNFBPs) in the fight against money laundering and in addressing the vulnerabilities of key economic sectors to financial crimes.

A statement by the anticorruption body said he made the call during a oneday outreach programme for high-risk DNFBPs, organised by the EFCC in Ibadan.

Olukoyede, represented by the acting Director of the Ibadan Zonal Director – ate, Hauwa Garba Ringim, praised the support of DNFB – Ps and other stakeholders in ensuring the effective implementation of Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism, and Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) measures, as well as in the enforcement of relevant laws.

He said: “Your presence here today signifies a more deliberate collaborative effort and greater commitment towards effective implementation of the Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing measures and enforcement of the Money Laundering Law.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Using Smartphones Before Age 13 Could Damage Kid’s Mental Health –Study
Read Next

FG Moves To Rescue Nigerians Stranded In Central African Republic