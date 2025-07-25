EFCC Seeks Stronger Stakeholders’ Collaboration Against Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Ola Olukoyede yesterday called for stronger collaborations with Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professionals (DNFBPs) in the fight against money laundering and in addressing the vulnerabilities of key economic sectors to financial crimes.

A statement by the anticorruption body said he made the call during a oneday outreach programme for high-risk DNFBPs, organised by the EFCC in Ibadan.

Olukoyede, represented by the acting Director of the Ibadan Zonal Director – ate, Hauwa Garba Ringim, praised the support of DNFB – Ps and other stakeholders in ensuring the effective implementation of Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism, and Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) measures, as well as in the enforcement of relevant laws.

He said: “Your presence here today signifies a more deliberate collaborative effort and greater commitment towards effective implementation of the Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing measures and enforcement of the Money Laundering Law.”