EFCC Seeks Partnership With NUJ To Curb Illegal Mining

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed its intention to partner with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the fight against illegal mining and cybercrime in the country.

This disclosure was made on Wednesday when the acting Zonal Director of the Kaduna Zonal Directorate, Bawa Usman Kaltungo, led a team from the EFCC’s Kaduna office to the NUJ Niger State Council in Minna.

Kaltungo informed Journalists that 21 illegal miners were arrested in Jos, Plateau, and 33 others apprehended in Minna, Niger State.

According to Kaltungo, “The fight against these crimes is not for the EFCC alone, because it is too big for us to handle.

“We want Journalists to take ownership of this fight so that, together, we can curb the menace and succeed.

“We have apprehended four Chinese nationals and 21 others in Jos, Plateau State, along with 33 other illegal miners, and they will be taken to court very soon.”

Kaltungo, while commending Journalists for being strategic partners in the fight against corruption, also disclosed that recent operations targeting cybercrimes in the state aim to curb criminality, adding, “We are seriously dealing with it, and we will nip it in the bud.”

He further explained, “Cybercriminals now see Niger State as a safe haven and are rushing here to carry out their activities. We have arrested many internet fraudsters as a result of intelligence gathering, and we want Nigerians to know that the officers who raided the area are legitimate EFCC agents, not illegal operatives. We have filed 33 charges against the suspects.”

In his response, the State Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Abu Nmodu, expressed concerns over the rise of cybercrime in Niger State, saying, “It is worrisome, and we must act against anything that is harmful and seen as a threat.”

While assuring the EFCC of the union’s unflinching support, Nmodu called for collaboration to ensure that members of the media are trained on best practices in reporting and the dynamics of the commission’s activities.

