EFCC Secures Conviction Of 3 Internet Fraudsters Arrested At Obasanjo Presidential Library Hotel

The Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured con- viction of three Internet fraudsters who were arrested at a hotel located within the premises of the Oluse- gun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) complex in Abeokuta.

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu who is sitting as a vacation judge at the Federal High Court in Lagos passed the verdict after the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge slammed on them. The defendants, Adewale Ade- wole Adenekan, Oyatokun Damilola Qudus and Adisa Okikiade were arraigned and convicted after pleading guilty to various cybercrime-related offences filed against them by the anti-graft agency.

Adewale Adenekan pleaded guilty to the charge, confirming that the sum of N200,000 had already been refunded. EFCC’s prosecutor, Mr. Yobo, tendered an iPhone 14 Pro Max, which was admitted as an exhibit without objection from the defence counsel.

In his judgement, Justice Dipeolu sentenced Adenekan to one month imprisonment, with an option of a N300,000 fine. Similarly, Oyatokun Damilola Qudus, who also pleaded guilty, was convicted and sentenced to one month imprisonment, with an option of a N300,000 fine. Adisa Okikiade, who faced a one-count charge, pleaded guilty and was equally convicted with an option of a fine.

The charge against the trio partly reads: “That you, Adisa Okikiade, between 2024 to 2025, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently held out yourself on Google as Anthony Krenn, with the intention to gain advantage for yourself, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.”