EFCC Rues Cybercrime, Illegal Mining Activities In Kwara, Urges Public Support

The Commander, Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Michael Nzekwe, has enjoined the people of Kwara State to join hands with the Commission in its efforts to check cybercrime and illegal mining activities in the state.

His message came through the Head of the Public Affairs Department of the Commission, Ayodele Babatunde while featuring on a Yoruba audience participation programme called “OYATO” on Royal FM 95.1, Ilorin.

He said: “In this fight against corruption, the support and collaboration of the public cannot be over-emphasised; the society will continue to suffer in a country where corruption is the order of the day.”

While decrying the illegal mining operations at different locations across the state, the Zonal Commander noted that, “illegal mining is a threat to both local and national economy, if left unchecked, adding that, “Kwara is enormously endowed with mineral resources which if adequately harnessed, are enough to sustain the economy of the state.”

He also lamented the rising tide of cybercrime among the youths, calling on parents as well as guardians to properly monitor the lifestyle of their children, adding that the Commission would continue to pursue its preventive mandate towards educating, enlightening and sensitising the public on the activities of the EFCC and the ills of corruption.

Responding to a question on whether the EFCC is being used as a tool to witch-hunt perceived political enemies, Nzekwe said: “We are professionals, we work based on petition and intelligence and we cannot afford to fail the people. The Commission ensures that there is a prima-facie case against someone before we take him to court. We go after people who are corrupt irrespective of tribe, gender or religion. The Commission will continue to discharge its responsibilities to the people without fear or favour.

“We make sure that we are on top of our job because we are professionals, we don’t do unlawful arrest, the Commission gathers enough facts and evidence to link the suspects to the crime they are being accused of before making arrests. We ascertained the veracity of the petitions before arrest.”

Nzekwe also used the occasion to educate listeners on the SCUML registration guidelines, urging them to take advantage of the recently launched “Eagle Eye App” to report cases of corruption to the Commission.

He added that his doors are widely open for members of the public to lodge direct complaints on cases of corruption, including alleged cases of professional misconduct against any member of staff of the Commission.

Nzekwe also appealed to members of the public, especially the people of Kwara and Kogi States to continue to support the EFCC, in order to succeed in the ongoing fight against corruption.

Listeners who sent in SMS on the programme thanked and expressed support for the Commission, urging other agencies of government and Nigerians to collaborate with the EFCC in its efforts to rescue the country from the grips of corruption.