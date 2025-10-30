EFCC Returns Looted Items To Victims Of Fraud In Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over three properties, two luxury vehicles, and ₦1.1 million recovered from a self-acclaimed spiritualist and fraudster, Fatai Olalere Alli, also known as Baba Abore or Baba Osun, to his victim, Daniel Babatunde Attiogbe, in Ibadan.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission said the assets were forfeited following a court order obtained after Alli was convicted of defrauding Attiogbe of over ₦200 million under the guise of performing spiritual cleansing to avert “visions of untimely death.”

The properties include a five-bedroom duplex with an adjoining three-bedroom bungalow at Kasumu village, Odo-ona Elewe, Ibadan; a bungalow containing two sets of three-bedroom flats at Plot 182, Block D, Lapiti Layout, Akanran Road, Amuloko; and another three-bedroom bungalow at Idi Ayunre village, Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Also recovered were a grey Honda Pilot SUV (Reg. No. LND 696 CK, Chassis No. 2HKY18414H621545) and a Toyota Corolla saloon (Chassis No. 2T1BU40E49C142502), alongside ₦1.1 million in cash.

The Ibadan Acting Zonal Director, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Hauwa Garba Ringim, presented the items to the victim on behalf of the EFCC Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, at a brief ceremony held at the Commission’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate.

READ ALSO:

. H

While presenting the documents, Olukoyede emphasised the Commission’s adherence to due process, saying:

“Obeying court orders is mandatory, and as an agency of the Federal Government, we understand its importance — that is what we are doing here today.

“This demonstrates that the EFCC carries out its activities within the ambit of the law and remains committed to transparency and accountability.”

He added that the Commission would continue to pursue financial criminals and uphold the nation’s integrity. “We will stop at nothing to ensure that any fraudulent person tarnishing the image of the country through deceitful acts is brought to justice,” he said. Receiving the documents, Attiogbe expressed gratitude to the EFCC for restoring his faith in justice. “I almost gave up, but the EFCC rekindled my hope after I submitted my petition. I sincerely thank the Commission, especially the Ibadan Zonal Office, for its professionalism and integrity,” he said. The recovery followed a final forfeiture order granted by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on November 13, 2024. Alli, who was initially arraigned on a 33-count charge, later amended to one count, was convicted and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. He was also directed to sign an undertaking with the Department of State Services to maintain good behaviour and refrain from any future criminal activity.