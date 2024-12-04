Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, addressed criticisms surrounding its historic recovery of 753 duplexes and apartments on Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

The recovery, described as a significant milestone in the fight against corruption, has drawn both praise and criticism, particularly from human rights activist Omoyele Sowore.

The EFCC emphasized that the final forfeiture of the estate to the Federal Government followed due legal process under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, which allows for civil proceedings targeting unclaimed properties rather than individuals.

According to the EFCC, actionable intelligence revealed that the flagged company denied ownership of the estate, prompting the commission to secure a forfeiture order from Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on December 2, 2024.

Responding to Sowore’s accusations of a cover-up, the EFCC criticized the activist for ignoring the systemic issues that enabled such large-scale corruption while focusing on unsubstantiated claims.

The commission reiterated that its investigation into the criminal aspects of the case remains ongoing, and it would not prematurely disclose names without concrete evidence linking individuals to the title documents.

The EFCC appealed for public support, urging Nigerians to focus on addressing systemic loopholes that foster corruption.

The commission assured the public of its commitment to impartiality and transparency in combating financial crimes.

