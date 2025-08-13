EFCC Releases Ex-Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal On Bail

Former Sokoto State governor and serving senator, Aminu Tambuwal, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after spending a night in detention over alleged involvement in fraudulent cash withdrawals totalling ₦189 billion.

Tambuwal was detained on Monday by the anti-graft agency over transactions said to contravene the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The EFCC has yet to release an official statement on the outcome of its interrogation, but sources confirmed that the former governor was granted bail after meeting the agency’s conditions.

Tambuwal’s arrest however has led to series of political reactions, with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar accusing the EFCC of being used as a political tool by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to intimidate opposition figures.

In a social media post on Monday, Atiku claimed that Tambuwal’s arrest was part of a broader strategy to coerce prominent opposition members into defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), criticised the senator’s detention, saying it reflects contradictions in Nigeria’s anti-corruption war.

Obi stressed that the selective application of the law undermines public trust in state institutions.

Tambuwal, who governed Sokoto State between 2015 and 2023, is a key figure in the opposition coalition and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives.