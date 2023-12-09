EFCC Reiterates Commitment To Professionalism, Rule Of Law

…To regain people’s confidence, restore investors’ confidence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reiterated its commitment to professionalism and adherence to the rule of law in order to regain the people’s confidence, and also restore the confidence of investors in Nigeria’s economy.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr Ola Olukayode, who stated this on Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the 2023 International Anti-Corruption Day, added that an increase in professionalism means zero tolerance for all forms of arbitrariness.

He said: “Only through professionalism and adherence to the rule of law will the Commission be able to contribute to economic growth by regaining people’s confidence and also restoring investors’ confidence in our economy.

“Our focus makes it imperative for us to create conducive environments for job creation, the opening of investment space across the country and improvement on our international image.”

Olukayode, who was represented by the Commission’s Ilorin Zonal Commander, Michael Nzekwe, said the EFCC is determined to work with the corruption prevention template recommended by the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC 20) to fight corruption and other seeming threats to the nation’s economy.

He added: “In driving this prevention focus, the Commission under my watch will prioritise these focal areas: collaboration and synergy with local and foreign law enforcement agencies, professionalism and strict adherence to the rule of law as the absolute minimum in all activities of the Commission.

“I want every EFCC operative to be more diligent and resourceful on our assigned tasks. My leadership will punish infractions traceable to unethical practices. We will ensure that the right things are done at all times.”

He noted that this year’s anti-corruption event offers the agency a unique opportunity to review its works, engage with stakeholders and consider fresh perspectives to consolidate the gains of the fight against economic and financial crimes and other forms of corrupt practices.

Describing corruption as a big threat to the growth and development of individuals and all nations, he said: “No one is immune to the contagion of corruption which is why nations are united in finding solutions to this common ailment.”

For its part, the Kwara State Government, through the Commissioner for Youths, Yinusa Lade, has urged the youths to shun cybercrime by embracing the government’s numerous empowerment programmes.