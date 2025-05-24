EFCC Reacts To Pre-Defection Meeting With Olukoyede

Share

Contrary to the news making rounds on some media outlets, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, did not meet with the former South-South governor and his predecessor 48 hours before they decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The anti-graft agency made this clarification hours after the spokesperson to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, made a contrary claim during a recent interview on Channels Television.

According to Ibe, the EFCC Chairman and the Solicitor General met with a former and a serving governor from the South-South region 48 hours before they decamped to the APC. He also claimed that the meeting took place at a government lodge in the South-South state.

Debunking the purported allegation, the EFCC in a statement issued on Friday, said it was outraged by Ibe’s unfounded claims, describing it as patently fabricated.

Olukoyede, however, enjoined the public to disregard the allegation as it exists only in Ibe’s imagination.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is outraged by the unfounded claims of Mr. Paul Ibe, spokesperson to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, alleging that Ola Olukoyede, Executive Chairman, held a secret meeting with an unnamed politician.

“ Ibe, who was a guest on Seun Okinbaloye’s Politics Today on Channels Television on Thursday, May 22, 2025, bared his mind on sundry theories, conjectures and assumptions relating to opposition politics and defections.

“However, his allegations of the Executive Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede and the Solicitor General of the Federation’s alleged meeting with an unnamed governor forty-eight hours before his defection to the ruling All People’s Congress, APC, are patently fabricated and in bad taste. “Olukoyede has stressed it at several fora that he is apolitical and the EFCC totally wired against partisan tendencies,” the statement wrote.

