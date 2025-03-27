EFCC Re-Arrraigns 2 Over Alleged N2.2bn Oil Subsidy Fraud

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned Mamman Nasir Ali and Christian Taylor before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court Ikeja over an alleged N2.2 billion oil subsidy fraud.

The defendants, alongside Nasaman Oil Services Limited, were brought before the court on an amended 57 charges following new findings in the case.

Previously, they faced 49 counts, including conspiracy to obtain money by false pretences, obtaining money by false pretences, forgery, and the use of false documents, offences that violate the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

At a hearing initially scheduled for the adoption of final written addresses, EFCC prosecutor Seiduh Atteh informed the court of the amended charges and requested that the defendants enter a fresh plea. Defence counsel Obafemi Kolade (SAN) raised no objections, leading the court to grant the request.

