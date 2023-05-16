EFCC re-arrests Mompha on alleged N6bn money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said it has re-arrested the social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (alias Mompha), charged with N6 billion money laundering.

The EFCC counsel, Mr Suleiman Suleiman, told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that the prosecution in collaboration with its interna- tional partners had secured the arrest of Mompha. “The prosecution will like to bring to the knowledge of my lord that in collaboration with our in- ternational partners, we have been able to apprehend the defendant.

“We plan to take him into custody and to produce him before the court. “The counsel for the defendant reached out to me seeking for an adjournment that he will be absent today in court,” Suleiman said. Justice Mojisola Dada, thereaf- ter, adjourned the case until July 3 for continuation of trial. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had on Sept. 21, 2022, ordered the com- mencement of trial of the defen- dant in absentia after he failed to appear before the court. NAN reports that EFCC had on Jan. 22, 2022 arraigned Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment, on an eight- count charge of N6 billion launder- ing, which he pleaded not guilty to. NAN also reports that the court had on June 22, 2022 issued a bench warrant for Mompha’s arrest following his absence in court. NAN reports that Dada revoked the bail she granted the defendant. The social media celebrity was equally absent in court on June 16, 2022. On June 10, 2022 EFCC accused him of flouting the court’s order by travelling to Dubai with a new international passport. The charges against Mompha include conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlaw- ful activities, and laundering of money obtained through unlaw- ful activities.