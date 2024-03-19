EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-PDP Nat’l Chair, Bello Mohammed, on Alleged N300M Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday re-arraigned a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bello Mohammed before a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged N300 million fraud. Mohammed was re-arraigned before Justice Peter Lifu on a four-count bordering on his alleged role in the diversion of funds meant for the procurement of arms through the office of the ex-National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

He was arraigned alongside his company, Bam Projects and Properties Ltd, for alleged criminal breach of trust and money laundering. While the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the complainant in the amended charge marked: FHC/ABJ/ CR/389/2015, Bam Projects and Properties Ltd and Bello Haliru Mohammed are 1st and 2nd defendants.

The amended charge was dated and filed on March 18 by the anti-graft counsel, Rotimi Jacobs SAN. When the matter was called, Prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, told the court that the matter was for the defendants to take their plea and that he was ready to proceed.