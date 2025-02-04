Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned former Minister of Power and Steel Development, Olu Agunloye, on seven amended charges before Justice J.O. Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Apo, Abuja.

The charges involve allegations of fraudulent contract awards and official corruption and the re-arraignment follows an amendment to the earlier charges dated January 10, 2024.

New Telegraph reports that Agunloye is accused of irregularities surrounding the contract for the construction of the 3,960MW Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station on a Build, Operate, and Transfer basis.

The EFCC alleges the contract was awarded without budgetary provisions, approvals, or financial backing.

One of the charges states that Agunloye, while serving as Minister of Power and Steel on May 22, 2003, awarded the contract to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited against directives issued during a Federal Executive Council meeting.

The prosecution claims the act violated Section 22(4) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Another charge accuses Agunloye of knowingly disobeying a presidential directive issued on May 21, 2003, under the powers of Section 5(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution, by authorizing a letter approving the project.

This act, the EFCC argues, contravenes Section 123 of the Penal Code Law.

A separate count involves allegations of forgery, where Agunloye and Leno Adesanya, a co-accused reportedly at large, are said to have falsified documents to facilitate the Federal Government’s contract with Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited.

The charge is brought under Sections 363 and 364 of the Penal Code and Agunloye pleaded not guilty to all charges when read to him in court.

During the proceedings, the EFCC presented a key prosecution witness, Adewale Agunbiade, a Compliance Officer who previously worked with Guaranty Trust Bank but is now with Jaiz Bank Plc.

Agunbiade was cross-examined by the defence counsel, Adeola Adedipe, SAN. The trial has been adjourned to February 24, 2025, for further hearing.

