February 16, 2024
EFCC Raids ‘Yahoo Academy’ In Makurdi, Arrests 14 Suspects

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested 14, suspected Internet fraudsters in a training centre of potential fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue State.

The anti-graft agency in a tweet yesterday, said the operatives, acting on intelligence, arrested the suspects in a three-bedroom apartment allegedly serving as a training centre for Internet fraud trainees along Achusa Road, Makurdi. Among the arrested suspects, are: Asongu Terungwa, Aese Sonter, Nyoosu Terungwa, John Kator, Udi Micheal Aodona, Terungu Mnyam, Iorwuese Terhide, Ule Francis, Imoter Gloor Emmanuel, Samuel Lubem, Wergba Tertamge, Erukaa Ephraim, Agenale Franklin and Abechi Toryila.

While various exhibits, including laptops, ATM cards, phones, one Firman Generator and a Toyota Corolla car, were recovered from the suspects, the anti-graft agency said they would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

