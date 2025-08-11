EFCC Raids Obasanjo’s Hotel, Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudsters At Pool Party

… agency says it has nabbed 93 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ogun

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have reportedly stormed the Green Legacy Hotel, located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State, and arrested some youths suspected to be Internet fraudsters.

This is as the agency said its operatives have arrested 93 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ogun State. It was learnt that the EFCC operatives carried out the raid in the early hours of yesterday during a pool party at the premises of the library. This came barely five days after operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the commission arrested a suspected Internet fraudster with two locally-made pistols in a raid at K-Hotel in Itori, Ewekoro area of the state.

The suspect, according to the anti-graft agency, was among the 55 others arrested during the raid carried out on Wednesday. A viral video of yesterday’s raid at the Obasanjo Library showed youths scampering for safety as the sound of gunshots filled the air. The operatives reportedly arrested a number of youths and seized “more than 20 luxury cars and other valuable items.”

Sources said the operation was carried out by the EFCC operatives from the Lagos Di- rectorate. An X user, A.Ayomide, in a post said: “Literally left my house past midnight to go to OOPL, got there and the crowd was too much. I don’t like the settings, my guy doesn’t like the settings, so we were just at the car park. “Left around 1:30, 20 minutes later I get home and I’m getting calls that EFCC is raiding OOPL.”