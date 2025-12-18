New Telegraph

December 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. EFCC Raided My…

EFCC Raided My Houses, Offices After I Cited Parts Of Salami Report Indicting Olukoyede, Says Malami

A former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has alleged that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided his offices and residences.

Speaking through his office, Malami claimed the alleged raid was because of his recent reference to the Salami report.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Malami’s office said operatives of the EFCC conducted coordinated raids on the ex-AGF’s offices and private residences in Abuja and Kebbi state.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The statement signed by Mohammed Bello Doka, Special Assistant on Media to Malami, said the raids occurred immediately after the ex-minister made a public statement referencing Chapter 9 of the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry Report. According to the statement, the EFCC operatives allegedly targeted documents related to that chapter, without prior notice.

The statement described the action of the EFCC’ as “deeply alarming”, noting that the they amount to intimidation and retaliation, following Malami’s call for the EFCC chairman’s recusal from his ongoing probe due to alleged bias stemming from the Salami Report.

Chapter 9 of the Salami report reportedly contains findings implicating senior EFCC officials, including the current Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, who served as secretary to the panel.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

2026: LP Sets February For Nat’l Convention
Read Next

Zamfara PDP Chairman Of Maradun Defects To APC