March 6, 2025
EFCC Quizzes Ex-Women Affairs Minister, Kennedy-Ohanenye For Alleged N138m Fraud

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday grilled a former Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye for her alleged roles in misappropriation, violation of procurement process and diversion of public funds to the tune of N138, 413, 253.89 (One Hundred and Eighty Eight Million, Four Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Three Naira, Eight Nine Kobo) in the course of disbursing the 2023 budgeted funds for the Ministry.

New Telegraph gathered that Kennedy-Ohanenye arrived at the Commission headquarters around 11:00 am on Thursday and is facing interrogators on her alleged involvement in the fraud.

Investigations by the EFCC showed that funds donated for the funding of P-Bat Cares for Women Initiative were diverted for her self-enrichment.

Investigations are still ongoing. She has not been admitted to administrative bail.

