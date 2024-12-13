EFCC Probes Trucks, Suspected Oil Thief From Navy

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the commencement of investigations into a case involving a suspected oil thief, two trucks, and a barge handed over to the commission by the Nigerian Navy, NNS Delta.

The handing over, which took place on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, in Warri, Delta State is part of ongoing efforts to tackle illegal oil activities in Nigeria.

Representing the Commander of NNS Delta during the handover, Lt. Cdr. E.O. Adeola disclosed that the intercepted items include Barge Oghenekome and two trucks loaded with unspecified quantities of suspected crude oil.

READ ALSO:

The operation took place at the NIWA Jetty, where the suspect, identified as Samson Uki, was caught allegedly transferring products from the barge into the trucks without the required license.

Receiving the items on behalf of the EFCC, Assistant Superintendent Usman Abdullahi Nuhu affirmed the Commission’s commitment to conducting thorough investigations into the case.

He further stated that the EFCC would pursue possible prosecution of those involved if found culpable.

This development indicates the collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and the EFCC in combating oil theft and ensuring accountability in the oil sector.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the full scope of the illegal activities and bring perpetrators to justice.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"