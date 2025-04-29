EFCC Probes Smuggled $86,50, Others Hidden In Bedspread

Share

The Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday said it has commenced an investigation into the $86,500, 305,150 Saudi Riyals, and €200 seized by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

According to a statement issued by the agency, on its official X handle, the funds were discovered in an unaccompanied bag suspected to have been smuggled into the country and intercepted on Sunday, April 27, 2025, when a clearing agent attempted to retrieve the bag.

The statement stated that the money was handed over to the EFCC by a Chief Superintendent of Customs, CSC Abdulahi Hashim, and received on behalf of the Commission by an Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE11 Aminu Bashir.

It also said the suspects and the seized funds were in the custody of the agency and would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

The EFCC further commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its vigilance and reiterated the importance of inter-agency cooperation in safeguarding the nation’s economy.

The agency explained that it was collaborating with the Customs and other stakeholders and intensifying efforts to enlighten stakeholders on the legal requirements for cash movement and the consequences of non-compliance.

“Upon physical inspection, Customs officers uncovered the foreign currencies concealed in bed spreads (duvets) and date packs tucked in the luggage.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Bala and a second suspect, Abdullahi Tahir, who was reportedly tasked with receiving the bag after clearance.

“On Saturday, April 26, 2025 the EFCC, ICPC and the Nigeria Customs Service jointly organised a sensitisation programme to educate all stakeholders about cash movement in and out of Nigeria on the legal requirements for the movement of cash as enshrined in the Nigerian laws and regulations.

“The event witnessed a massive audience ranging from the bureau de change community, travel agencies, airport authorities and pilgrim boards as well as the Kano Chamber of Commerce and Industry.” the statement added

