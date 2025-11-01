The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced it is investigating the allegations by Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Olademeji, popularly known as Oladips, that its operatives extorted N10 million from him during his detention in November 2024.

Oladips claimed that despite spending five days in custody, no incriminating evidence was found on him, but he was still forced to pay N10 million before his release.

The rapper shared his harrowing experience on a podcast, describing the detention conditions as deplorable and stating that he was packed with others like sardines and given poor-quality food.

Reacting to the development, EFCC summoned the officers involved and relieved them of their operational duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

The commission emphasised its commitment to integrity and vowed to take necessary action against any staff found culpable.