EFCC Probes 52 Companies Over FX Transactions With CBN

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently probing 52 companies over forex transactions. According to an online news portal, TheCable, the Commission is investigating forex allocations to these companies during the tenure of the immediate past governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

It was learnt that the EFCC wrote to the various companies asking for documentation on their forex transactions in the last 10 years. Some of the companies said to be being investigated are Dangote Group, BUA Group and Flour Mills — but they have all denied wrongdoing in their communications with the EFCC. According to insiders, the Dangote Group said it is ready to explain every detail of its forex transactions as it did not breach any laws.

Details of the EFCC investigations are still sketchy but it appears to be a blanket investigation into the biggest companies that got forex allocations from the CBN under Emefiele. However, operatives of the Commission were at the Head office of the Dangote Group in Lagos yesterday. It was learnt that the search, which commenced around 3 p.m., lasted for a number of hours.

When contacted over the development, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the visit of the anti-graft operatives at the location. However, he could not confirm the reason for their presence. “I can confirm that our men are there, but I can’t comment on the reason for their presence there,” Oyewale said.

Emefiele was suspended as CBN governor by President Bola Tinubu on June 9, 2023, and was subsequently arrested and detained for over five months. He has been charged to court over various allegations which he denies.