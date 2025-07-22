EFCC Presents More Witnesses In N5.78b Case Against Ex-Kwara Gov

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday presented additional witnesses in the ongoing trial of the former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, and his former Commissioner for Finance, Ademola Banu, over an alleged N5.78 billion fraud.

At the resumed hearing before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court, the sixth prosecution witness, Suleiman Oluwadare Ishola, a former Accountant-General of Kwara State (2013–2019), testified that the N1 billion matching grant from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) was borrowed in 2015 by the Ahmed administration to pay salaries and pensions.

He told the court that officials of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) raised the vouchers for the loan, adding that neither of the defendants authorised the vouchers or directly received any of the borrowed funds.

His testimony corroborated that of a previous witness, Barrister Lanre Daibu, a former SUBEB Chairman, who had also confirmed that the state government formally approved the use of the UBEC grant for salary payments.

Following cross-examination by defence counsels J.A. Mumini (SAN) and Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), who are representing Ahmed and Banu respectively, Ishola was discharged from the witness box.

The prosecution then called its seventh witness, Stanley Ujilibo, an Assistant Commander of the EFCC and a member of the investigation team.

Led in evidence by prosecuting counsel Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), Ujilibo narrated how the EFCC received a petition dated April 17, 2024, from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Kwara State, Akande Idowu Ayoola, on behalf of the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. The petition alleged that UBEC funds meant for educational infrastructure across the 16 local government areas of the state were diverted.

To aid its investigation, the EFCC wrote to UBEC requesting documents and staff nominations. In response, Hassan Abubakar, an Assistant Director at UBEC, submitted project action plans for 2013 to 2015, including contractors’ names and project costs.

Ujilibo explained that states are required to contribute 50 percent counterpart funding to access UBEC grants and that project proposals must be defended before a UBEC committee before any disbursement.

He said several officials were invited by the EFCC and made voluntary statements. They include Lanre Daibu; Engr. Abdulsalam Olarewaju, Director of Physical Planning at SUBEB; Dr. Musa Dasuki, former SUBEB Permanent Secretary; Suleiman Ishola, former Accountant-General; and Mr. Benjamin Fatigun, then Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

The EFCC also obtained financial records from Polaris Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank, both of which managed SUBEB accounts, to trace the movement and usage of UBEC funds.

Ujilibo testified that both defendants were invited by the EFCC and gave voluntary statements in the presence of their lawyers, without any coercion. Their statements were admitted in evidence as exhibits, with no objection from the defence.

The case was adjourned to October 16 and 17, 2025, for further hearing.