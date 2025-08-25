EFCC Orders Arrest Of Dismissed Officer Over Social Media Show

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has distanced itself from a former staff member, Olakunle Alex Folarin, who recently appeared in a matchmaking programme hosted on Lege Miami’s social media platforms.

In a statement on Sunday, the Commission revealed that Folarin, who worked as a driver at the Ibadan Zonal Directorate, was dismissed for certificate forgery.

Despite his dismissal, Folarin allegedly retained some of the agency’s property, including an official EFCC identity card, prompting EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, to order his arrest.

“The public is strongly advised not to associate Folarin’s post-dismissal conduct with the EFCC,” the statement read.

The anti-graft agency stressed that his participation in the matchmaking programme was a personal affair and that he no longer has any ties with the Commission.